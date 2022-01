PHUKET: Police have launched a manhunt for a shrimp vendor who allegedly opened fire on a nearby seafood vending stall at a market in downtown Phuket on Friday, killing two people and injuring three others.

The shooting occurred about 10am at Kaset market in Muang district, said police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

