Pattaya to Host Jet Ski World Cup Event









BANGKOK, Jan 7 (TNA) – Thailand will host the Jet Ski World Cup 2021-2022 event in Pattaya and about 100 Jet Ski racers will arrive for the final round of the tournament.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said the country was ready to organize the races in Pattaya City on Jan 12-16. It would be the world’s greatest grand slam and the final round of the World Series, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.






