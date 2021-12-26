December 26, 2021

Government Offers One Month of 100,000-Baht Accident Coverage

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) is offering one month of 100,000-baht accident coverage at the cost of 10 baht until the end of February.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Dhanadirek, the coverage is part of the Prime Minister’s mandate for state agencies to provide the people with a New Year’s gift amid the nation’s long struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coverage includes 100,000 baht for loss of life, hands, feet, vision, or total and permanent handicap as a result of an accident, but excludes murder or bodily harm. It also does not cover accidents while riding a motorcycle or as a bike passenger.

