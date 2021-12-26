Government Offers One Month of 100,000-Baht Accident Coverage









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) is offering one month of 100,000-baht accident coverage at the cost of 10 baht until the end of February.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Dhanadirek, the coverage is part of the Prime Minister’s mandate for state agencies to provide the people with a New Year’s gift amid the nation’s long struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coverage includes 100,000 baht for loss of life, hands, feet, vision, or total and permanent handicap as a result of an accident, but excludes murder or bodily harm. It also does not cover accidents while riding a motorcycle or as a bike passenger.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





