Thailand Idolgazer FINGERS CROSS Release Debut EP ‘Early Birth’









Shoegaze always has a new transformation, from the way to create the sound or to perform it as the years go by. One of a kind is the Idolgaze group from Thailand, Fingers Cross that combined shoegazing sound and their beautiful performances. Even they’re not the first idol group that has a shoegaze/dreamy concept around the idol scene, Fingers Cross still has a special spotlight for it.

6 tracks inside their debut EP being a long beautiful journey for Fingers Cross. All songs are related to the band’s concept, Keep Your Fingers Cross, which is a prayer for good luck. Not only focused on Shoegaze, but Fingers Cross also has a wide variety for their music. This is not just the ‘genre’ only that we talk about, but every story and content inside Fingers Cross songs. The songs inside ‘Early Birth’ have different stories, from the struggle for living around the society and government until romance lives.

Fingers Cross debut EP ‘Early Birth’ will be released on a very limited cassette with Gerpfast Records around the end of 2021 and hope it will give power for the people to get a better life.

<a href="https://gerpfastkolektif.bandcamp.com/album/early-birth" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Early Birth by Fingers Cross</a>

Early Birth EP Streaming & Pre-Order: https://gerpfastkolektif.bandcamp.com/album/early-birth

By Gerpfast Records

