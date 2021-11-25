November 25, 2021

Thailand Idolgazer FINGERS CROSS Release Debut EP ‘Early Birth’

5 mins ago TN
Fingers Cross. 6 tracks inside their debut EP

Fingers Cross. 6 tracks inside their debut EP. Photo: Gerpfast Records.




Shoegaze always has a new transformation, from the way to create the sound or to perform it as the years go by. One of a kind is the Idolgaze group from Thailand, Fingers Cross that combined shoegazing sound and their beautiful performances. Even they’re not the first idol group that has a shoegaze/dreamy concept around the idol scene, Fingers Cross still has a special spotlight for it.

6 tracks inside their debut EP being a long beautiful journey for Fingers Cross. All songs are related to the band’s concept, Keep Your Fingers Cross, which is a prayer for good luck. Not only focused on Shoegaze, but Fingers Cross also has a wide variety for their music. This is not just the ‘genre’ only that we talk about, but every story and content inside Fingers Cross songs. The songs inside ‘Early Birth’ have different stories, from the struggle for living around the society and government until romance lives.

Thailand Idolgazer FINGERS CROSS Release Debut EP 'Early Birth'
Thailand Idolgazer FINGERS CROSS Release Debut EP ‘Early Birth’. Image: Gerpfast Records.

Fingers Cross debut EP ‘Early Birth’ will be released on a very limited cassette with Gerpfast Records around the end of 2021 and hope it will give power for the people to get a better life.

Early Birth EP Streaming & Pre-Order: https://gerpfastkolektif.bandcamp.com/album/early-birth

By Gerpfast Records

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Al Cizarr Bridging Gaps With New Song Release: "45"

Al Cizarr Bridging Gaps With New Song Release, “45”

1 week ago TN
The Akha are an ethnic group who live in small villages at higher elevations in the mountains of Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Yunnan Province in China

Akha, the isolated Laotian village that touches the clouds

3 weeks ago TN
Wat Benchamabophit Buddhist Temple in Bangkok

Wat Benchamabophit Buddhist temple in Bangkok 1964 film

1 month ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Fingers Cross. 6 tracks inside their debut EP

Thailand Idolgazer FINGERS CROSS Release Debut EP ‘Early Birth’

5 mins ago TN
The food is destibuted to temple

Soi Dog sends over 100 tons of dog and cat food for flood relief

21 mins ago TN
A concert in Bangkok, Thailand

Some attendees at Pattaya music festival advised to get COVID antigen test

9 hours ago TN
Lalisa Manoban (Blackpink)

Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban Tests Positive for COVID-19

9 hours ago TN
The Grand Palace in Bangkok

Royalists seek to expel Amnesty Thailand

9 hours ago TN