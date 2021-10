Thai security forces shot and killed a suspected insurgent in a peat swamp in Bareh Tai sub-district of Bacho district in Thailand’s southern border province of Narathiwat today.

Using a backhoe to plough the thick undergrowth, a combined force of troops and paramilitary rangers advanced deeper into the peat swamp to search for remaining insurgents believed to be hiding there.

By Thai PBS World