  • October 13, 2021
Thailand remembers King Bhumibol on the fifth anniversary of his passing

Thailand remembers King Bhumibol on the fifth anniversary of his passing

His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej Rama IX. Artist: Dinhin Rakpong-Asoke.




Thailand remembers this Wednesday the fifth anniversary of the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who remained on the throne for 70 years, with various religious ceremonies and floral offerings throughout the country.

Earlier in the morning, a dozen Buddhist monks prayed for the Rama IX’s soul at the capital’s Siriraj Hospital, where at 15:52 local time on October 13, 2016 the former king died at the age of 88.

In the afternoon, thousands of Thais are expected to come to lay flowers in memory of revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, considered by royalists as the “father of the nation”.

Since his death in 2016, the authorities decreed October 13 as a national holiday.

The Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-ocha, also participated in another commemoration ceremony at government headquarters, where a huge photo of the king presides over an altar surrounded by white and yellow flowers, colors linked to the monarch.

“The government and the people stand ready to do everything possible in the name of a good cause for the country,” Prayut said.

-Thailand News (TN)



TN

TN

