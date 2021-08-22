Activist blinded in one eye returns to anti-government protest
Pattaya reopening delayed
BANGKOK (NNT) – Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA) says that Pattaya City seems unlikely to reopen to tourism on 1 September, as originally planned.
PBTA president Bun-anan Phatthanasin admitted on 21 August that the reopening is likely to be postponed because a related plan, to get at least 70% of the people in Pattaya vaccinated against COVID-19 before reopening, appears unlikely to be accomplished.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand