Pattaya reopening delayed







BANGKOK (NNT) – Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA) says that Pattaya City seems unlikely to reopen to tourism on 1 September, as originally planned.

PBTA president Bun-anan Phatthanasin admitted on 21 August that the reopening is likely to be postponed because a related plan, to get at least 70% of the people in Pattaya vaccinated against COVID-19 before reopening, appears unlikely to be accomplished.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand





