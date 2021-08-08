Danish Sandbox tourist, 58, found safe after trek in Phuket jungle







PHUKET: A 58-year-old Danish man who arrived in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox scheme was found safe last night (Aug 7) after he became lost while trekking through the jungle near the hotel where he is staying on Phuket’s northern west coast.

Lt Col Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police said that his officers were notified through the Tourist Police hotline 1155 at about 7:30pm that the tourist was missing.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News





