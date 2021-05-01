Chonburi COVID cases drop to 106 confirmed and new infections on May 1st

Chonburi COVID cases drop to 106 confirmed and new infections on May 1st1 min read
Chonburi, Thailand– The Chonburi Department of Public Health announced 106 new and confirmed cases of Covid-19 this morning (May First).
This makes a total of 2,522 cases of Covid-19 in the current round of infections, with 1,637 still in medical care, with six recorded deaths in Chonburi since the start of this recent round of infections in early April. Two additional deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News