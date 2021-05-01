May 1, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chonburi COVID cases drop to 106 confirmed and new infections on May 1st

1 min read
8 hours ago TN
Sjømannskirken Norwegian Church. in Pattaya providing for the needy during the coronavirus outbreak

Sjømannskirken Norwegian Church. in Pattaya providing for the needy during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Sjømannskirken Church / Facebook.


Chonburi, Thailand– The Chonburi Department of Public Health announced 106 new and confirmed cases of Covid-19 this morning (May First).

This makes a total of 2,522 cases of Covid-19 in the current round of infections, with 1,637 still in medical care, with six recorded deaths in Chonburi since the start of this recent round of infections in early April. Two additional deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chonburi announces 108 confirmed new cases of COVID-19

3 days ago TN
1 min read

German, Thai arrested for selling ‘ice’ in Pattaya

5 days ago TN
1 min read

125 new confirmed COVID infections in in Chonburi today

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

BMA Aims to Vaccinate 70% of Bangkok Residents

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand re-imposes 14-day quarantine on all foreign arrivals

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 21 deaths, 1,891 new COVID cases on Saturday

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Group of Thai returnees tested for ‘Indian strain’

7 hours ago TN

Disabled