May 1, 2021

Thailand sends medical supplies to India

The vaccine being moved to a secure truck which will be led by the security team.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has sent medical supplies by military aircraft to help fight the devastating surge of COVID-19 in India, before returning to Bangkok with infected embassy officials in need of treatment.

The Royal Thai Air Force Airbus A320 aircraft today departed Bangkok at 7 a.m. bound for New Delhi, India, on a mission to deliver medical supplies to India and retrieve embassy officials infected with COVID-19.

