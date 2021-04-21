AOT head office in Don Mueang closed after over 30 staff infected with COVID-19





Airports of Thailand (AOT) Public Company has closed its head office, opposite Don Mueang international airport, and its safety control centre inside the airport, after more than 30 staff were found to have contracted COVID-19.

AOT CEO Nitinai Sirisamatthakarn said today that he has ordered the company’s head office closed immediately, for three days, after 19 staff were found to be infected, with the rest of the staff being told to work from home.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



