AOT head office in Don Mueang closed after over 30 staff infected with COVID-19
Airports of Thailand (AOT) Public Company has closed its head office, opposite Don Mueang international airport, and its safety control centre inside the airport, after more than 30 staff were found to have contracted COVID-19.
AOT CEO Nitinai Sirisamatthakarn said today that he has ordered the company’s head office closed immediately, for three days, after 19 staff were found to be infected, with the rest of the staff being told to work from home.
By Thai PBS World