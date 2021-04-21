Thailand adopts use of vaccine passports





The government has announced it will adopt the so-called vaccine passport, a certificate of vaccination, for use with Covid-19 vaccination in Thailand as an official travel document for those already vaccinated against Covid-19 and travelling to other countries.

The Royal Gazette on Tuesday published a copy of the format of the vaccine passport along with an order by the Disease Control Department authorising a number of disease control officials to issue the vaccine passport.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

