April 21, 2021

Thailand adopts use of vaccine passports

Inside the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Gates and VAT Refund signs and the statue of the Hindu gods known as "stirring the ocean"

Inside the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Gates and VAT Refund signs and the statue of the Hindu gods known as "stirring the ocean". Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.


The government has announced it will adopt the so-called vaccine passport, a certificate of vaccination, for use with Covid-19 vaccination in Thailand as an official travel document for those already vaccinated against Covid-19 and travelling to other countries.

The Royal Gazette on Tuesday published a copy of the format of the vaccine passport along with an order by the Disease Control Department authorising a number of disease control officials to issue the vaccine passport.

