Thailand adopts use of vaccine passports

Thailand adopts use of vaccine passports1 min read
The government has announced it will adopt the so-called vaccine passport, a certificate of vaccination, for use with Covid-19 vaccination in Thailand as an official travel document for those already vaccinated against Covid-19 and travelling to other countries.
The Royal Gazette on Tuesday published a copy of the format of the vaccine passport along with an order by the Disease Control Department authorising a number of disease control officials to issue the vaccine passport.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS