April 21, 2021

Government to buy another 35m doses of COVID-19 vaccine from other companies

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.


Thailand will procure an additional 35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from other 2 or 3 companies, on top of the 65 million from Sinovac and AstraZeneca, according to a post on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The decision to buy the additional doses was reached at a meeting of the working committee, tasked with procuring COVID-19 vaccines.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

