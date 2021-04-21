Government to buy another 35m doses of COVID-19 vaccine from other companies

Government to buy another 35m doses of COVID-19 vaccine from other companies1 min read
Thailand will procure an additional 35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from other 2 or 3 companies, on top of the 65 million from Sinovac and AstraZeneca, according to a post on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s Facebook on Wednesday morning.
The decision to buy the additional doses was reached at a meeting of the working committee, tasked with procuring COVID-19 vaccines.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World