Thai researcher describes process and after effects of her COVID-19 vaccination





A person who is inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine can still become infected, so there is still a need to observe strict social distancing and wear face masks until the development of herd immunity, according to a Thai post-doctorate researcher at the University of Chicago.

The researcher, Dr. Siriruk Changrob, has received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. She talked to Thai PBS, in an online interview, about her condition following vaccination and offered some advice.

By Thai PBS World

