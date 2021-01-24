Thai researcher describes process and after effects of her COVID-19 vaccination

Thai researcher describes process and after effects of her COVID-19 vaccination1 min read
A person who is inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine can still become infected, so there is still a need to observe strict social distancing and wear face masks until the development of herd immunity, according to a Thai post-doctorate researcher at the University of Chicago.
The researcher, Dr. Siriruk Changrob, has received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. She talked to Thai PBS, in an online interview, about her condition following vaccination and offered some advice.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World