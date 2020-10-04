Songkhla Zoo Chief Shot Dead during Albino Deer Probe

Songkhla Zoo Chief Shot Dead during Albino Deer Probe1 min read
SONGKHLA, Oct 3 (TNA) – Suriya Saengpong, director-general of the Zoological Park Organization, was shot dead by an official of the Songkhla Zoo while he was investigating the disappearance of albino barking deer at the zoo.
Suriya was shot at the zoo in the southern province while he was probing the missing of two young albino barking deer from their living quarter yesterday. Police of the Muang Songkhla station were investigating the crime.
