October 4, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Songkhla Zoo Chief Shot Dead during Albino Deer Probe

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Padang Besar in Songkhl

Padang Besar in Sadao District, Songkhla. Photo: Mohigan.


SONGKHLA, Oct 3 (TNA) – Suriya Saengpong, director-general of the Zoological Park Organization, was shot dead by an official of the Songkhla Zoo while he was investigating the disappearance of albino barking deer at the zoo.

Suriya was shot at the zoo in the southern province while he was probing the missing of two young albino barking deer from their living quarter yesterday. Police of the Muang Songkhla station were investigating the crime.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Songkhla Zoo Chief Shot Dead during Albino Deer Probe 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Fatal Bombing in Southern Thailand Triggers Tight Security

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Similan islands to re-open for tourists on October 15

3 days ago TN
1 min read

4 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at wedding reception in Nakhon Si Thammarat

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Songkhla Zoo Chief Shot Dead during Albino Deer Probe

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

2 new Covid cases on Sunday, Thais returning from UK, South Africa

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Donald Trump Tweets Video Saying He Feels ‘Much Better’, ‘Will Be Back Soon’

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man run over, killed by Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani train

21 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close