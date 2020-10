BANGKOK, Oct 5 (TNA) – His Majesty the King on Monday endorsed the appointment of Arkom Termpittayapaisith as the new finance minister, nominated by Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha.

He was selected to replace Predee Daochai, who tendered his resignation from the post on Sept 1, citing health problems after less than a month in office.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

