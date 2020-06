CHIANG MAI: Forest runoff, triggered by hours of heavy rain overnight, washed away sections of a road and a bridge under construction on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Road in Doi Saket district, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.

Police and officials from other agencies on Saturday inspected the damaged sections from kilometre makers 32 to 36 in Doi Saket district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Phanumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

