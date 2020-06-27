Security in Nonthaburi public park tightened after two joggers poisoned

Security in Nonthaburi public park tightened after two joggers poisoned1 min read
Nonthaburi municipal officials were sent to a public park, located in the government complex, to survey sites for the installation of more surveillance cameras on Saturday, after two joggers were poisoned, apparently by con men.
According to Nonthaburi provincial police, two joggers fell unconscious after drinking water from their own water bottles, which had been left temporarily unattended.
By Thai PBS World