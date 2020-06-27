Security in Nonthaburi public park tightened after two joggers poisoned





Nonthaburi municipal officials were sent to a public park, located in the government complex, to survey sites for the installation of more surveillance cameras on Saturday, after two joggers were poisoned, apparently by con men.

According to Nonthaburi provincial police, two joggers fell unconscious after drinking water from their own water bottles, which had been left temporarily unattended.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

