NAKHON SAWAN: A member of the Takhli Municipal Council was found dead in a barrel of water at Wat Hua Khao on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Duty officer Pol Lt Thirayut Phusaeng said police were called to the temple about 8pm. They were accompanied by a doctor from Nakhon Sawan Hospital, forensic specialists and rescuers from a local charity foundation.

