COVID-19: Cabinet meeting resolves not to postpone public holidays in May

COVID-19: Cabinet meeting resolves not to postpone public holidays in May1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, says a meeting of cabinet ministers today, resolved not to postpone the four public holidays next month, but all sectors will have to tighten measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The Prime Minister said the cabinet meeting rejected the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) proposal to postpone all four public holidays next month. However, officials from relevant sectors must beef up measures related to public health and transportation.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand