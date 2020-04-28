COVID-19: No decision to postpone holidays in May – CCSA





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration or CCSA hasn’t agreed to postpone holidays or reopen businesses in May as yet.

Doctor Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the CCSA has revealed that during the CCSA meeting today, the committee talked about the possible postponement of the holidays in May which was proposed by Mr. Itthipol Khunpluem, Minister of Culture. The holidays comprise Labor Day on 1st of May, Coronation Day on 4th, Visakha Bucha day on 6th and the Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day on 11th of the month. The holidays could mean a high number of trips by people heading home and elsewhere, and that in turn could risk promoting the spread of the virus, as the holiday dates are in close succession. However, the committee hasn’t agreed to take any action at this stage and will discuss the topic again in tomorrow’s meeting.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

