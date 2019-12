SAMUT PRAKAN: A sacked trolley collector who still lives at Suvarnabhumi airport has been arrested for stealing a bag from a sleeping American traveller.

Suchart Sawatdee, 41, was arrested in the basement area of the airport, outside the Airport Rail Link station, on Sunday evening, tourist police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Chettha Komolwantana said on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

