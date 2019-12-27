Sun. Dec 29th, 2019

Popular Hua Hin shopping village to close next month

Hua Hin town from viewpoint

Hua Hin town a seaside resort in Thailand. Image: Miran Rijavec.


The final curtain will come down on Ploen Wan, one of Hua Hin’s most popular tourist attractions, at the end of this January due to financial difficulties.

Tenants of the 50s-era shopping village, located on Petkasem Road and close to the Klaikangwon Palace, have been notified of the closure, scheduled for January 31st, 2020. All tenants will, however, be exempted from paying rent for January as a gesture of thanks from the proprietor, Khun Pathra Sahawat.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

