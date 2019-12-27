Popular Hua Hin shopping village to close next month

Popular Hua Hin shopping village to close next month1 min read
The final curtain will come down on Ploen Wan, one of Hua Hin’s most popular tourist attractions, at the end of this January due to financial difficulties.
Tenants of the 50s-era shopping village, located on Petkasem Road and close to the Klaikangwon Palace, have been notified of the closure, scheduled for January 31st, 2020. All tenants will, however, be exempted from paying rent for January as a gesture of thanks from the proprietor, Khun Pathra Sahawat.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World