Crime Suppression Division police on Sunday arrested the administrator of a swingers website for sexually abusing an underage girl and posting a clip of sexual acts in exchange for payment from website members.

The website administrator, identified as Nonthakorn Kitiphakorn, 29, was apprehended near Pratunam Chulalongkorn police station in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

