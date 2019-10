A 22 year-old mother has bee arrested after the remains of her 18-day-old baby boy were found Monday.

The corpse of the Baby boy was found behind the bathroom of the family home in the northern province of Sukhothai. The grandfather said he noticed a foul odor near the house which led him to the corpse.

Full story: chiangraitimes.com

CTN News / Chiang Rai Times. Source: Bangkok Post, The Nation.

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts