Government warns against growing cannabis without official permission

Government warns against growing cannabis without official permission1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has warned members of the public that they are not allowed to grow cannabis plants in their homes without official permission, as the law stipulates that the plant can only be grown and prescribed for medical and research purposes.
After Thailand officially legalized the use of cannabis for medical purposes in February this year, authorities have found people illegally growing marijuana plants on 15 occasions in 11 provinces, including in Suphan Buri, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Panom, Chumphon, Nan, Phrae, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Sa Kaeo and most recently in Chiang Mai. A total of 7,537 marijuana plants have been confiscated.
Reporter : Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau of Thailand