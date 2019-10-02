Tue. Oct 1st, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Residents complain over annoying flower sellers with young children in Pattaya

1 min read
1 min ago TN
Walking street entry sign in Pattaya

Walking street entry sign in Pattaya. Photo: Where Can I FLY.


Pattaya – Locals have complained over Thai Media about annoying flower sellers who use young children to help peddle their wares at late hours on Pattaya Walking Street.

The Thai Media reports that they have received many complaints about annoying flower sellers who have disturbed tourists along the Walking Street.

Some social media users claim that some beggars are Filipino and associated with Quiboloy, an infamous preacher in the Philippines.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Monk killed, 8 injured in Si Racha songthaew accident

22 hours ago TN
1 min read

27 year old Chinese tourist falls off baht bus while reportedly “joking around” in critical condition

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Elderly foreign tourist drowns on Jomtien Beach

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Residents complain over annoying flower sellers with young children in Pattaya

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Culture Minister presides over Vegetarian Festival official event

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Polluting vehicles to be ordered off Bangkok roads

30 mins ago TN
5 min read

The glorious hour of Brexit

20 hours ago Isidoros Karderinis

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close