Residents complain over annoying flower sellers with young children in Pattaya

Residents complain over annoying flower sellers with young children in Pattaya1 min read
Pattaya – Locals have complained over Thai Media about annoying flower sellers who use young children to help peddle their wares at late hours on Pattaya Walking Street.
The Thai Media reports that they have received many complaints about annoying flower sellers who have disturbed tourists along the Walking Street.
Some social media users claim that some beggars are Filipino and associated with Quiboloy, an infamous preacher in the Philippines.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News