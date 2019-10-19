Sat. Oct 19th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

British Passport

British Passport. Photo: YesTimeToEdit.


PHUKET: Phuket Immigration today confirmed that foreigners applying for a 12-month permit to stay on a Non-Immigrant O-A visa – often referred to as the “retirement visa” – can still use the option of combining a bank balance with a monthly income in order to satisfy the financial requirement for the application.

The news follows complaints to The Phuket News that foreigners presenting themselves Phuket Immigration were being told that the “combo” option was no longer available.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

