Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available1 min read
PHUKET: Phuket Immigration today confirmed that foreigners applying for a 12-month permit to stay on a Non-Immigrant O-A visa – often referred to as the “retirement visa” – can still use the option of combining a bank balance with a monthly income in order to satisfy the financial requirement for the application.
The news follows complaints to The Phuket News that foreigners presenting themselves Phuket Immigration were being told that the “combo” option was no longer available.
By The Phuket News