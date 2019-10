PHUKET: A South Korean man and a Thai diving instructor who came to his rescue drowned while diving off Koh Racha Yai in Phuket on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Ao Lah on the island in tambon Rawai of Muang district, said Pol Col Somkiat Sarasit, deputy investigation chief at the Chalong police station.

Achadtaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

