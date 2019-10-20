Sun. Oct 20th, 2019

Man falls to death from building in Phuket

PHUKET: An unidentified Thai man died instantly after a fall from an eight-story OTOP building in Patong area of Kathu district in this southern island resort province on Sunday morning.

Pol Col Anothai Jindamanee, the Patong police chief, said the man, aged about 25-30, was said to have jumped from the building on Sunday morning but the incident was reported to the police only shortly before noon.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

