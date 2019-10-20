Man falls to death from building in Phuket

Man falls to death from building in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: An unidentified Thai man died instantly after a fall from an eight-story OTOP building in Patong area of Kathu district in this southern island resort province on Sunday morning.
Pol Col Anothai Jindamanee, the Patong police chief, said the man, aged about 25-30, was said to have jumped from the building on Sunday morning but the incident was reported to the police only shortly before noon.
Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST