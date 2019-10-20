Man falls to death from building in Phuket





PHUKET: An unidentified Thai man died instantly after a fall from an eight-story OTOP building in Patong area of Kathu district in this southern island resort province on Sunday morning.

Pol Col Anothai Jindamanee, the Patong police chief, said the man, aged about 25-30, was said to have jumped from the building on Sunday morning but the incident was reported to the police only shortly before noon.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



