Prawit denies junta behind attacks on critics, wants culprits caught quickly

Prawit denies junta behind attacks on critics, wants culprits caught quickly1 min read
Junta No 2 Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered police to speed up investigation of a brutal assault on Sirawit “Ja New” Seritwat, amid a growing belief that the anti-junta activist is being targeted for political reasons.
Prawit was responding to public claims that the junta is using violence against its critics, after a spate of assaults on political activists culminated on Friday when men on motorcycles beat the 27-year-old Ja New with baseball bats, leaving him severely injured. Prawit countered on Monday that he had no violent tendencies.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation