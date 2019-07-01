Prawit denies junta behind attacks on critics, wants culprits caught quickly





Junta No 2 Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered police to speed up investigation of a brutal assault on Sirawit “Ja New” Seritwat, amid a growing belief that the anti-junta activist is being targeted for political reasons.

Prawit was responding to public claims that the junta is using violence against its critics, after a spate of assaults on political activists culminated on Friday when men on motorcycles beat the 27-year-old Ja New with baseball bats, leaving him severely injured. Prawit countered on Monday that he had no violent tendencies.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

