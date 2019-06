TAK: The abbot of a temple, Wat Pa Mai Dungdee, in Mae Sot district of this northern border province has only 100 baht left after a thief broke into his room early Sunday and made off with about 20,000 baht in donations, police said.

The burglary, which occurred at about 3am, was reported to police by Vorapol Khamthep, the assistant chief of Ban Wang Takhian village in tambon Tha Sai Luat.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pinitwong

BANGKOK POST

