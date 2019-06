Thailand’s prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the G20 Osaka summit on June 28th and 29th in his capacity as ASEAN Chair.

Gen Prayut met with world leaders, including U.S. president Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

