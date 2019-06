Dengue fever has claimed its first victim in Chiang Mai this year, a 12-year-old fifth grader.

Sutheerat Mahasing, an academic at the Chiang Mai Public Health Office, said on Friday that Chanon Jomputu had died two days earlier.

