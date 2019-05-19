Tourists warned not to swim in polluted sea off Pattaya

Tourists warned not to swim in polluted sea off Pattaya1 min read
Tourists visiting Thailand’s Pattaya resort town have been advised not to swim in the sea, especially off the Na Chom Thian beach, after the sea in the area turned black and emitted a foul smell, reportedly caused by untreated waste water.
Pattaya City administration has issued an order temporarily suspending swimming in the sea near Pattaya until officials find the source of the effluent and fix the problem.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World