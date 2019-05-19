Sun. May 19th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Explosion Targets Tourist Bus Near Giza Pyramids in Egypt

1 min read
30 mins ago TN
Camels and the Pyramids in Egypt

Camels and the Pyramids in Egypt. Photo: Rudolph A. Furtado.


The Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported Sunday, citing two security sources that a blast has hit a tourist bus at the Grand Egyptian Museum, not far from the Giza pyramid complex.

Media have reported that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device that was set off while the bus was moving.

According to conflicting reports, there are from 12 to 17 injured people, while authorities have yet to comment on the roadside bomb attack.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Same-Sex Marriage Approved by Taiwan’s Legislature

2 days ago TN
2 min read

Anti-Muslim attacks stoke tensions and incite fear amongst mourning Sri Lankans

2 days ago TN
2 min read

China Formally Arrests Canadians Kovrig And Spavor on ‘Spying’ Charges

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Monsoon Season Starts Next Week

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Husband questioned after wife’s burned body found in Surat Thani

9 mins ago TN
5 min read

Lilium 5-Seater Electric Jet Taxi Completes First Flight

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Explosion Targets Tourist Bus Near Giza Pyramids in Egypt

30 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close