Explosion Targets Tourist Bus Near Giza Pyramids in Egypt
The Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported Sunday, citing two security sources that a blast has hit a tourist bus at the Grand Egyptian Museum, not far from the Giza pyramid complex.
Media have reported that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device that was set off while the bus was moving.
According to conflicting reports, there are from 12 to 17 injured people, while authorities have yet to comment on the roadside bomb attack.
