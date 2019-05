A man was killed after being run over by a train at Bang Sue railway station in Bangkok on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Capt Wisanusak Sueb-in, a Nopphawong railway police investigator, said the incident occurred at 6am when Bangkok-bound train No 108 (Denchai-Bangkok) pulled into platform No 4 of Bang Sue railway station.

