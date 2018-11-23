Bangkok, the capital of Thailand
Bangkok

Woman arrested after four Thai job seekers held by gang in Japan

By TN / November 23, 2018

A Bangkok woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly deceiving four Thai men to pay her Bt80,000 each on the promise of getting jobs in Japan, only to be detained by a gang in that country.

Chonthicha Niyomsri, 33, was arrested at her house in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district under a court warrant issued on Thursday, Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakpal, acting commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said at a press conference on Friday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close