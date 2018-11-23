Woman arrested after four Thai job seekers held by gang in Japan





A Bangkok woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly deceiving four Thai men to pay her Bt80,000 each on the promise of getting jobs in Japan, only to be detained by a gang in that country.

Chonthicha Niyomsri, 33, was arrested at her house in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district under a court warrant issued on Thursday, Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakpal, acting commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said at a press conference on Friday.

