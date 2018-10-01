Minivan at gas station in Thailand
North

Man killed, wife injured in Sa Kaeo petrol pump attack

By TN / October 1, 2018

SA KAEO: The owner of a petrol station in Muang district of this western border province was killed and his wife seriously injured in a gun attack early Sunday.

The incident took place at the petrol station on Thesaban 6 road at about 5am, said Pol Maj Gen Surajit Chinawan, the provincial police chief. At least two armed men suddenly opened fire with .38 pistols at Pracha Worathat, 52, the pump owner, and his wife Palida, 49.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close