Man killed, wife injured in Sa Kaeo petrol pump attack

SA KAEO: The owner of a petrol station in Muang district of this western border province was killed and his wife seriously injured in a gun attack early Sunday.
The incident took place at the petrol station on Thesaban 6 road at about 5am, said Pol Maj Gen Surajit Chinawan, the provincial police chief. At least two armed men suddenly opened fire with .38 pistols at Pracha Worathat, 52, the pump owner, and his wife Palida, 49.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
