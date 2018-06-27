Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Trump threatens Harley over move to Thailand

TN News 0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Harley-Davidson on Tuesday, threatening to tax the company for offshoring manufacturing and saying the iconic American motorcycles should “never” be built outside the United States.

One day after the Wisconsin-based company said it was planning to shift some manufacturing overseas due to the European Union’s tariffs in retaliation for US duties, Trump accused Harley-Davidson of appropriating the trade war as an “excuse” for the move.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN
