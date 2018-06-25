Police blamed for horrific cadet skydiving deaths

On March 31, 2014, a group of nine police cadets were preparing for skydiving training at the Naresuan camp in Phetchaburi’s Cha-am district. The drill was part of a mandatory course for the young cadets, who were in their second year.

The training, however, turned to tragedy when two cadets died after their parachutes failed to open. The cause of the fatal accidents was to do with the static lines used to deploy the cadets’ parachutes. Both lines snapped.

Full story: Bangkok Post

TAAM YINGCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST