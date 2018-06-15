Indian police arrests man for ‘sacrifice’ of four-year-old daughter for Allah

On Saturday, in Rajasthan, India, Jodhpur district’s rural police arrested 26-year old Nawab Ali Qureshi for allegedly slitting the throat of, killing, his four-year-old as a “sacrifice” for Allah in the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Four-year-old Rizwana was the eldest of the two daughters of Nawab Ali Qureshi. She was killed in Piparcity on Thursday night. According to police, Rizwana’s mother Shabana had found her daughter missing, at about 3 AM, and later found Rizwana in a pool of blood. Shabana later lodged a complaint. “Investigation revealed the suspicious role of the father. His psychological questioning helped reveal clues. Ultimately he confessed to his crime”, read the police statement. Initially, Ali Quereshi blamed a cat for slitting the throat and killing Rizwana.

Rizwana was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead. The police used dog squad and forensic science laboratory teams for investigation. Nawab Ali Qureshi was arrested after police interrogated the family members. They ruled out the likelihood of an outsider’s involvement. Qureshi had confessed his crimes to police saying he had “sacrificed” his “most beloved possession” and the devil had gotten into him when committing the crime.

“I had to sacrifice my most beloved possession for Allah” ((hi)) , quoted police superintendent Rajan Dushyant from Qureshi. The accused told the police, “I am a devout Muslim and I love my daughter more than my life. For several days she was at her grandmother’s place and returned on Thursday. I took her to the marketplace and bought sweetmeats and fruits. In the night, I took her to the courtyard downstairs, recited a kalima, killed her, and went back to sleep upstairs.” Rizwana’s postmortem and burial ceremony were on Friday.

Source: wikinews.org

