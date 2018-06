PHUKET: The 52-year-old driver of a Phuket-Phatthalung bus was found dead on the back seat of the vehicle earlier today when it was parked at a parking area behind a petrol station on the outskirts of Phuket Town.

The Phuket Provicial Police Communication Centre was informed that a body had been found on the back seats of a bus parked behind a petrol station on Damrong Road in Talad Yai at 11am today (June 13).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News