BANGKOK — Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Chinese tourist at an international airport in Bangkok earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Immigration police officer Nipon Buddharaksa was among those arrested following revelations he was involved in the abduction of Hong Kong resident Jinchai Cheng, 39, according to deputy tourist police commander Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpal.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

