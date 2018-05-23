Wednesday, May 23, 2018
PM explains arrest of political rally leaders

BANGKOK, 23rd May 2018 (NNT) – The government has confirmed the general election will take place in February of next year and not any sooner due to legal constraints.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has indicated the general election will occur in early 2019 and cannot be staged any sooner. He noted however the state won’t stand in the way of political demonstrations as long as they adhere to the law, explaining control of the “Citizens for a General Election” group is merely to maintain the peace.

