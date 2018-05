SONGKHLA: A Malaysian man has been arrested on charges of producing fake liquor, with 100 bottles of whiskey bearing fake major-brand labels and duty stamps seized during a raid in Hat Yai.

A combined team of police, soldiers and local officials raided the two-storey building on Ratdamri Road in Hat Yai municipality on Friday evening following information that counterfeit alcohol was being produced there.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST