BANGKOK — A fire broke out Friday afternoon at a recently shuttered, dinosaur-themed amusement park on Sukhumvit Road. There were no reports of injuries.

At about 3pm , large clouds of grey smoke were seen billowing from the former Dinosaur Park near Soi Sukhumvit 22 after a fire started the venue, which is currently being demolished.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English