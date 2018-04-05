5 things to expect from the historic North – South Korean summit

Trump’s “Little-Rocket Man” carrot and stick… will it finally end the Korean War?

The two leaders of a divided Korea… North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, are set meet at the border at 9:30 am local time on Friday.

Friday’s summit will take place in the Peace House in the border town of Panmunjom, located in the heart of the Korean DMZ (demilitarized zone), and according Zerohedge the meeting is widely viewed as a preamble to a historic summit involving President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Full story: theduran.com

By Alex Christoforou

The Duran