The owners of 1,000 cats and dogs in one district of Nakhon Phanom are being urged to keep their pets quarantined until all can be vaccinated against rabies.

Provincial governor Somchai Witdamrong issued the instructions for Na Kae district after a resident of Tambon Pumkae was bitten by a stray dog that proved to be rabid.

By The Nation