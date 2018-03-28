Man Flies From Isaan Just to Buy Yaa Baa in On Nut: Police

BANGKOK — A man was arrested and charged with possession and use of drugs after he was intercepted flying in from Isaan just to pick up some yaa baa in the capital early Wednesday morning.

Pittawat Chanthong, 19, was arrested by police after his taxi was stopped at a police checkpoint at 1am in the Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, where police found yaa baa or methamphetamines in a box of foot pads he was carrying. His urine also tested positive for drugs.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English